Dumoulin supplied an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The American rearguard has been productive in the attacking zone, as evidenced by his three-game point streak comprised of one goal and two helpers. Dumoulin's best campaign was in 2018-19 when he cashed in on 23 points, so there's a relatively low ceiling when it comes to his offensive potential, but the Penguins and fantasy managers alike appreciate his willingness to check and block shots.