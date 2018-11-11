Dumoulin scored his first goal of the 2018-19 season on Saturday during a 4-0 victory against the Coyotes.

Not only was the score his first of the season, it snapped a four-game pointless streak. Dumoulin is a better real-life hockey player than fantasy asset, but he does have a goal and six points through 15 games. He's on pace for a career-high 32 points. He's never had more than 18 points, so by his standards, Dumoulin could see huge jumps in the scoring categories in 2018-19.