Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Finds back of net
Dumoulin scored his first goal of the 2018-19 season on Saturday during a 4-0 victory against the Coyotes.
Not only was the score his first of the season, it snapped a four-game pointless streak. Dumoulin is a better real-life hockey player than fantasy asset, but he does have a goal and six points through 15 games. He's on pace for a career-high 32 points. He's never had more than 18 points, so by his standards, Dumoulin could see huge jumps in the scoring categories in 2018-19.
