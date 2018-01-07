Dumoulin (concussion) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bruins.

The Penguins have six healthy defensemen for Sunday's game and Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) is a game-time decision as well, so there's no reason to rush Dumoulin back, especially ahead of the five-day bye week. Dumoulin has two goals, two assists and a minus-12 rating through 41 games this season.