Dumoulin (concussion) will be a game-time decision against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Dumoulin ditched the non-contact sweater for Tuesday's game-day skate, which bodes well for him potentially returning to the lineup. The team likely needs to wait to see if he suffers any symptoms after taking contact before given him the green light. If the defenseman does rejoin the lineup, he could find himself paired up with Justin Schultz, while Zach Trotman figures to be the odd man out.