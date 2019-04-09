Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Game-time call Wednesday
Dumoulin (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with the Islanders, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Dumoulin has been practicing with the team, but on the extra fourth pairing, which could be an indication the Penguins are planning to have him out of the lineup Wednesday. Still, the fact that the defensive stalwart is a game-time call likely means he will be ready for Game 2 on Friday at the latest. Whenever the Maine native does get the all-clear, coach Mike Sullivan will face the difficult decision of who to bump from the lineup, with Marcus Pettersson the most likely candidate.
