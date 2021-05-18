Dumoulin (lower body) will be a game-time call for Game 2 versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Dumoulin blocked a shot with his skate in Game 1 on Sunday but was able to finish the contest. The blueliner did take part in Tuesday's game-day skate, which could be an indication he is good to go, though fantasy players will need to wait until warmups. If Dumoulin does play, it figures to be in the top pairing along with Kris Letang where he will almost certainly log more than 20 minutes of ice time.