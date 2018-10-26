Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Garners assist against Flames
Dumoulin earned a helper versus Calgary on Thursday.
For a player not lauded for his offensive contributions, Dumoulin has notched assists in back-to-back games and is sitting with four on the year. The defenseman is unlikely to see much in terms of power-play minutes, but is averaging 22:19 of ice time on the top pairing with Kris Letang and is bound to fall into a couple points from time to time. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Penguins put nine goals up on the Flames and had all but three of their skates tally at least a point.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Earns assist Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: In lineup Thursday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Takes twirl Monday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Upper-body injury surfaces•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.