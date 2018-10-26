Dumoulin earned a helper versus Calgary on Thursday.

For a player not lauded for his offensive contributions, Dumoulin has notched assists in back-to-back games and is sitting with four on the year. The defenseman is unlikely to see much in terms of power-play minutes, but is averaging 22:19 of ice time on the top pairing with Kris Letang and is bound to fall into a couple points from time to time. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Penguins put nine goals up on the Flames and had all but three of their skates tally at least a point.