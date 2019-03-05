Dumoulin (concussion) will play Tuesday versus the Panthers.

He has missed the last three games. Dumoulin had four points in nine games leading up to his injury, and he may be depended on for more offense due to a slew of injuries on the blue line, including Kris Letang (upper body). He will also have a new defensive partner in Zach Trotman, who was recently recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.