Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: In lineup Tuesday
Dumoulin (concussion) will play Tuesday versus the Panthers.
He has missed the last three games. Dumoulin had four points in nine games leading up to his injury, and he may be depended on for more offense due to a slew of injuries on the blue line, including Kris Letang (upper body). He will also have a new defensive partner in Zach Trotman, who was recently recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Remains day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Practices in non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Not traveling with team•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Making progress•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...