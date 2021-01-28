Dumoulin (lower body) is considered week-to-week according to coach Mike Sullivan, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Based on the timeline provided by the club, Dumoulin figures to be out for at least the remainder of the club's road trip, though it no doubt could be longer. Fortunately for the Penguins, it appears John Marino (undisclosed) is expected to play against the Bruins on Thursday. Both Marino and Pierre-Olivier Joseph figure to see significant upticks in ice time with Dumoulin unavailable.