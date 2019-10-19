Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Late scratch Saturday
Dumoulin (undisclosed) took warmups but won't play Saturday against the Golden Knights, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Dumoulin's absence is a surprise, and as of now, the Penguins have not disclosed what exactly went wrong during warmups to cause him to have to sit out Saturday. Expect the team to update his status following the game. Jack Johnson will take Dumoulin's spot against the Golden Knights.
