Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Late scratch, status unclear
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan gave no update on Dumoulin's undisclosed injury after his team's 3-0 loss to Vegas on Saturday.
Dumoulin participated in warmups but was a late scratch, forcing Jack Johnson into action at the last minute; Johnson wasn't even in the building and had to be reached by phone. As for Dumoulin, the lack of an update is concerning and may be a sign that a longer absence is forthcoming. Pittsburgh plays Florida on Tuesday. Expect the team to shed more light on Dumoulin's status in the coming days.
