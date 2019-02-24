Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Leaves after big hit
Dumoulin left Saturday's game against Philadelphia in the first period and didn't return for the start of the second period, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
The former Boston College Eagle was on the receiving end of a huge hit from Philadelphia's Wayne Simmonds, who caught Dumoulin along the boards. After staying down on the ice in the immediate aftermath of the hit, Dumoulin was able to leave the ice under his own power.
