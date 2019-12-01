Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Leaves after first shift
Dumoulin (undisclosed) departed Saturday's game versus St. Louis less than a minute into the first period.
Dumoulin played 35 seconds before needing to be helped down the tunnel by two teammates. No word on the specifics of his injury, but the too-pairing defenseman appears in danger of missing more than Saturday's contest. Pittsburgh hosts the Blues on Wednesday in the second half of a home-and-home series.
