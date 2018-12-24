Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Logging big minutes
Dumoulin is averaging a career-high 21:17 of ice time this season.
Dumoulin's name won't pop up on most fantasy players radar, as he has never broken the 20-point mark and has just eight career goals. Yet the defensively-minded blueliner is a mainstay in the Penguins' lineup and acts as the ying to Kris Letang's yang, allowing the offensive powerhouse to jump up into the play.
