Dumoulin is averaging a career-high 21:17 of ice time this season.

Dumoulin's name won't pop up on most fantasy players radar, as he has never broken the 20-point mark and has just eight career goals. Yet the defensively-minded blueliner is a mainstay in the Penguins' lineup and acts as the ying to Kris Letang's yang, allowing the offensive powerhouse to jump up into the play.