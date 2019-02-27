Dumoulin (concussion) hasn't returned to the ice yet, but is making strides in his recovery, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

While the team hasn't made any official determinations, it seems unlikely Dumoulin will be ready in time for the Pens' upcoming two-game road trip against Buffalo and Montreal on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Without the defensive stalwart, the pressure will be on Jack Johnson and new addition Erik Gudbranson to shut down opposing team's top players.