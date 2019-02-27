Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Making progress
Dumoulin (concussion) hasn't returned to the ice yet, but is making strides in his recovery, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
While the team hasn't made any official determinations, it seems unlikely Dumoulin will be ready in time for the Pens' upcoming two-game road trip against Buffalo and Montreal on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Without the defensive stalwart, the pressure will be on Jack Johnson and new addition Erik Gudbranson to shut down opposing team's top players.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Sustains concussion•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Leaves after big hit•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Tallies helper versus Oilers•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Chipping in offensively•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Logging big minutes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...