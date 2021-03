Dumoulin collected an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Dumoulin was playing in just his second game since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old has exceeded 21 minutes in both of those contests -- he's not being eased back into action. The helper was his second points in nine appearances. He's added 10 shots on net and 16 hits and should continue to hold down a role alongside Kris Letang on the Penguins' top pairing.