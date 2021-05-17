Dumoulin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan deemed Dumoulin's absence a "maintenance day," but the blueliner's status will nonetheless bear monitoring ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Islanders. Dumoulin was laboring in the third period of Monday's Game 1 loss after taking a shot off his right foot, and Monday's absence was likely related to that foot injury.