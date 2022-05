Dumoulin (lower body) won't play Saturday's Game 3 versus the Rangers, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dumoulin is set to miss a second game with the injury he suffered in Tuesday's series opener. The 30-year-old's absence opens up a place in the lineup for either Mark Friedman or Nathan Beaulieu. Dumoulin's next chance to play is Monday in Game 4.