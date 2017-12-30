Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Nets rare goal in loss
Dumoulin scored his second goal of the season during Friday's 2-1 loss to Carolina.
The 26-year-old defenseman has developed into a solid real-world player for Pittsburgh and sports a robust 53.1 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five. However, offense isn't a strength of Dumoulin's game, as Friday's tally improved him to just two goals and two assists for the season. It's probably best to continue ignoring Dumoulin in the majority of fantasy settings moving forward.
