Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Not playing Tuesday
Dumoulin (concussion) is not making the trip with the team for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets.
While this technically only rules out Dumoulin for Tuesday, the fact he couldn't travel raises concerns that he won't be able to make the trip to Buffalo on Friday or Montreal on Saturday for Pittsburgh's next two games. Concussions are, as we all know by now, not predictable, so you will have to monitor the 27-year-old's status closely to get a sense of when he will make his return. For now, Juuso Riikola seemed primed to replace him in the lineup.
