Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Not ready to return
Dumoulin (lower body) remains out of the lineup Saturday in Dallas.
The Penguins are getting some reinforcements up front Saturday against Dallas with both Nick Bjugstad (lower body) and Bryan Rust (hand) returning from injured reserve, but the team remains without Dumoulin on the back end. Dumoulin will need to be taken off injured reserve himself before he can play, with his next opportunity to suit up coming in Tuesday's rivalry game against the Flyers.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Shifted to IR•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Unavailable for next two contests•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Late scratch, status unclear•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Played through knee injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.