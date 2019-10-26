Dumoulin (lower body) remains out of the lineup Saturday in Dallas.

The Penguins are getting some reinforcements up front Saturday against Dallas with both Nick Bjugstad (lower body) and Bryan Rust (hand) returning from injured reserve, but the team remains without Dumoulin on the back end. Dumoulin will need to be taken off injured reserve himself before he can play, with his next opportunity to suit up coming in Tuesday's rivalry game against the Flyers.