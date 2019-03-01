Dumoulin (concussion) stayed back in Pittsburgh and will miss the team's two-game road trip, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Dumoulin has begun skating, but pinning down on a timeline for a return from a concussion is notoriously difficult, so it remains unclear whether the defenseman will be available against Florida on Tuesday. With the shut down defender sidelined, the Pens will look to Jack Johnson and trade-deadline addition Erik Gudbranson to help stop opposing forwards from finding the back of the net.