Dumoulin dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey.

Dumoulin now has a career-high 18 points this season, including four in his past four games. He'll have to take another step forward offensively in order to earn consideration in most fantasy formats, but it's hard to find an environment more conducive to taking that step than a Pittsburgh team that's teeming with top-end talent.