Dumoulin was sporting a knee brace in the playoffs after suffering a torn PCL, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dumoulin had perhaps one of his worst playoff performances and it was clear something wasn't 100 percent. The team didn't provide any specifics on whether the blueliner would need surgery to repair his PCL, but even if he does, he should have plenty of time to return to the ice and be ready for the 2019-20 campaign.