Dumoulin (lower body) is in the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders in Game 2.

Dumoulin blocked a shot with his foot in Game 1 and was a game-time decision for this one, but he's evidently no worse for the wear. He'll slot in next to Kris Letang on the team's top pairing and likely take on a significant workload after recording a whopping 29:22 of ice time in Game 1.