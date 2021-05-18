Dumoulin (lower body) is in the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders in Game 2.
Dumoulin blocked a shot with his foot in Game 1 and was a game-time decision for this one, but he's evidently no worse for the wear. He'll slot in next to Kris Letang on the team's top pairing and likely take on a significant workload after recording a whopping 29:22 of ice time in Game 1.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Game-time decision for Game 2•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Misses practice Monday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Tickles twine Thursday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Continues to shine in April•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Extends point streak•