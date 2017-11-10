Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Pointless to start year
Dumoulin has yet to register a point this season.
Owners probably shouldn't be surprised by Dumoulin's lack of offensive contributions considering he has just one goal over the previous two seasons. The defenseman will rack up his fair share of hits (16) and blocks (26), but counting on him to light the lamp is not a recipe for fantasy success.
