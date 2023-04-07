Dumoulin posted two assists and one shot in the Penguins' 4-1 win over the Wild on Thursday.
Dumoulin picked up helpers on goals by Kris Letang and Jeff Carter. This gives the American defenceman points in four of his last five games with six points in that span. On the season, Dumoulin has one goal and 25 points in 79 games.
