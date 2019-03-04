Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Practices in non-contact jersey
Dumoulin (concussion) was spotted in a non-contact jersey at Monday's practice, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Dumoulin appears to be a step ahead of fellow injured blueliners Kris Letang (upper body) and Olli Maatta (shoulder), who skated on their own but didn't participate in the main practice itself. As is the case with the other two, Dumoulin will have to demonstrate the ability to take contact before he can realistically expect to be penciled into a lineup on game day.
