Dumoulin (lower body) was on the ice for practice Monday and will be a game-time decision against the Flyers on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Dumoulin was back in his usual spot on the top pairing with Kris Letang at practice, which is a good indication he will be ready to play versus Philadelphia on Tuesday. With Dumoulin back in the lineup, Juuso Riikola is likely the odd man out and figures to join Chad Ruhwedel in the press box. Meanwhile, Joseph Blandisi or Sam Lafferty will need to head back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in order to open up a roster spot.