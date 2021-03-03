Dumoulin (lower body) was on the ice in a regular jersey for Wednesday's practice session, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Dumoulin has been sidelined for the club's previous 14 contests due to his lower-body injury. If cleared to play versus the Flyers on Thursday, the 29-year-old Maine native should return to partnering with Kris Letang, which would likely see Mark Friedman bounced from the lineup. Whenever Dumoulin is cleared to play, he will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to suit up.