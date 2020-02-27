Play

Dumoulin (ankle) sported a full-contact jersey during Thursday's practice.

Dumoulin remains without a specific target date for his return, but this marks a significant step toward the blueliner's first action since Nov. 30. Per Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com, Dumoulin participated on the top penalty-killing unit Thursday as well, suggesting his return may be just around the corner.

More News
Our Latest Stories