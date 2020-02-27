Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Practicing with full contact
Dumoulin (ankle) sported a full-contact jersey during Thursday's practice.
Dumoulin remains without a specific target date for his return, but this marks a significant step toward the blueliner's first action since Nov. 30. Per Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com, Dumoulin participated on the top penalty-killing unit Thursday as well, suggesting his return may be just around the corner.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Begins skating again•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Still no timeline for return•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Leaves after first shift•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Suiting up Monday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Status uncertain•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.