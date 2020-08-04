Dumoulin recorded an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Dumoulin sprung Conor Sheary for an odd-man rush in the third period, and Sheary was able to find Jason Zucker for the goal. In the regular season, Dumoulin was limited to 28 games due to ankle surgery that cost him three months of playing time. He had eight points, 44 hits and a plus-17 rating, but expect his usage to be mostly defensive during the playoffs.