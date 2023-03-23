Dumoulin notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Dumoulin set up the second of Jeff Carter's two goals in the game. The helper was Dumoulin's fourth over 11 outings in March, but he's also gone minus-3 with 24 hits and 13 blocked shots. The 31-year-old defenseman doesn't add much offense -- he's at 19 points through 71 contests, which makes this his second-highest scoring campaign. He's added 70 shots on net, 114 hits, 121 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in a top-four role.