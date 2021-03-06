Dumoulin (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve, paving the way for him to return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus Philadelphia.

Dumoulin has been sidelined since late January with a lower-body injury, but it doesn't appear as though coach Mike Sullivan is planning on easing him back in against the Flyers, as the 29-year-old blueliner is expected to skate on Pittsburgh's top pairing Saturday. He picked up one helper in the first seven games of the campaign before suffering a long-term injury.