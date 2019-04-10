Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Ready to roll for Game 1
Dumoulin (lower body) will join the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Dumoulin made steady progress over the past week, shedding his non-contact jersey Monday. While he carried a game-time decision heading into Wednesday, he will pair up with Kris Letang for Game 1. With that, Dumoulin can be considered for both daily lineups and playoff pools, though his absence from the power play limits his upside.
