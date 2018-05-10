Dumoulin set career highs in goals (five) and points (18) this season.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, after starting the postseason with four points in three outings, Dumoulin registered a mere two helpers in the next nine contests. Considering the blueliner had two goals in his career prior to this season, it seems like five is probably his ceiling (if not an outright anomaly). The Maine native is known more for the defensive game and primarily serves as coverage to allow Kris Letang to jump into the play in the offensive zone -- a role he should continue to fill for the Penguins in 2018-19.