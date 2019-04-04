Dumoulin (lower body) is still considered day-to-day and didn't skate ahead of Thursday's clash with Detroit, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Dumoulin will miss his second game due to his lower-body issue, which will certainly be a concern for the Penguins faithful heading into the playoffs. The defensive stalwart will have one more chance to suit up in a regular-season clash when the team closes the year versus the Rangers on Saturday.