Dumoulin (concussion) is progressing, but remains day-to-day, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Dumoulin -- who missed the previous three games due to his concussion -- was able to join his teammates on the ice Monday, albeit in a non-contact jersey. If the blueliner doesn't suffer any setbacks, there is still time for him to be cleared to play against Florida on Tuesday, though Thursday's tilt with Columbus seems more likely.