Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Remains day-to-day
Dumoulin (concussion) is progressing, but remains day-to-day, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Dumoulin -- who missed the previous three games due to his concussion -- was able to join his teammates on the ice Monday, albeit in a non-contact jersey. If the blueliner doesn't suffer any setbacks, there is still time for him to be cleared to play against Florida on Tuesday, though Thursday's tilt with Columbus seems more likely.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Practices in non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Not traveling with team•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Making progress•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Sustains concussion•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Leaves after big hit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...