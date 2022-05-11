Dumoulin (lower body) still hasn't begun skating and will miss Wednesday's clash with the Rangers. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Dumo hasn't skated yet, but he's making progress off the ice."

At this point, Dumoulin should probably be considered out indefinitely given his continued absence from on-ice activities. In the meantime, Mike Matheson should continue to see additional minutes while Mark Friedman will continue suiting up on the Penguins' third pair. Even once restored to the lineup, the 30-year-old Dumoulin shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value given his lack of offensive upside.