Dumoulin recorded an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Dumoulin has two goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. The 29-year-old blueliner isn't known for lofty scoring numbers, as he has only nine points in 27 outings this year. He's added 42 hits, 41 blocked shots, 33 shots on goal and a plus-13 rating while working in the Penguins' top four on defense.