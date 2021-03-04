Dumoulin (lower body) won't be available against the Flyers on Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Brian Dumoulin and Evan Rodrigues (lower body) are skating with the team right now. They will not play tonight."

The fact that Dumoulin is skating with the team is certainly a step in the right direction but the defender won't be ready in time for Thursday's contests. Once cleared to play, Dumoulin's return will create a logjam at left defense with Mark Friedman and Pierre-Olivier Joseph both likely to be sidelined. In order to suit up, Dumoulin will need to first be activated off injured reserve, which should be a clear indication he is ready to play.