Dumoulin scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

The blueliner ruined Mike Smith's shutout bid midway through the third period, taking Bryan Rust's feed in the slot on a 3-on-2 rush and wiring it home from the slot. Dumoulin has one goal and four points through 10 games to begin the season, numbers actually slightly ahead of his usual career scoring pace.