Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Scores first goal in OT loss
Dumoulin scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
The blueliner ruined Mike Smith's shutout bid midway through the third period, taking Bryan Rust's feed in the slot on a 3-on-2 rush and wiring it home from the slot. Dumoulin has one goal and four points through 10 games to begin the season, numbers actually slightly ahead of his usual career scoring pace.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Practices Monday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Not ready to return•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Shifted to IR•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Unavailable for next two contests•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Late scratch, status unclear•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.