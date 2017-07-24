Dumoulin (hand) signed a six-year, $24.6 million contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Locking Dumoulin in for six years will allow the Penguins to continue pairing the shutdown defender with the offensively-minded Kris Letang (neck). The 25-year-old Dumoulin only registered 15 points last season -- along with a zero plus/minus rating -- but his contributions won't show up on the scoresheet as he is frequently tasked with going up against opposing teams' best players. Fantasy owners won't be scrambling to add the Maine native to their lineups -- nor should they be -- but Pittsburgh fans will be happy to have Dumoulin under contract through the 2022-23 campaign.