Dumoulin provided the primary assist on two of Sidney Crosby's three goals, helping earn a 7-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Dumoulin has now scored six points in his past five games, nearly one-third of his total in 2017-18. He's hot and he's got a very beatable matchup in Philadelphia, making him a fantastic value play in daily matchups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories