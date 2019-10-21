Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Shifted to IR
Dumoulin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Oct. 18.
Dumoulin was already ruled out for the next two games and wouldn't have been available until Saturday's game in Dallas regardless. It's unclear when he'll return, but this mostly appears to be a paper move for now.
