Dumoulin is expecting the birth of his child, raising doubts regarding his availability against Boston on Monday, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Perhaps if the Penguins were playing at home, the team might have more clarity on Dumoulin's status, but it figures to be a matter of getting him to Boston in time, if possible. In the event the Maine native won't be available, Juuso Riikola figures to slot into the lineup, while John Marino could fill in with the No. 2 power-play unit.