Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Status uncertain
Dumoulin is expecting the birth of his child, raising doubts regarding his availability against Boston on Monday, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Perhaps if the Penguins were playing at home, the team might have more clarity on Dumoulin's status, but it figures to be a matter of getting him to Boston in time, if possible. In the event the Maine native won't be available, Juuso Riikola figures to slot into the lineup, while John Marino could fill in with the No. 2 power-play unit.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Scores first goal in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Practices Monday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Not ready to return•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Shifted to IR•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Unavailable for next two contests•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.