Dumoulin (concussion) went minus-1 with two blocked shots in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Panthers.

He returned from a three-game absence due to a concussion and worked on the second defensive pairing. Dumoulin was also deployed in the overtime period, but the offensive contributions were left to Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel in this outing. Dumoulin will likely continue to enjoy big minutes until Kris Letang (upper body) returns to the lineup.