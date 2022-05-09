Dumoulin (lower body) has yet to resume skating and won't be available versus the Rangers for Game 4 on Monday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While the team continues to label Dumoulin day-to-day, the fact that he isn't skating yet doesn't seem to bode well for a Game 5 return Wednesday either. Without Dumoulin in the lineup, the Pens have paired up Mike Matheson with Kris Letang, which does seem to be putting all their offensive eggs in one basket. Mark Friedman has stepped into the lineup as well, though Nathan Beaulieu could also see some minutes depending on how long Dumoulin is out.