Dumoulin has been limited to just three points in 32 outings this season.

While Dumoulin has never been considered an offensive blueliner -- he tallied 16 points two year ago and 15 last season -- his current pace would see him fail to reach the 10-point mark. Considering the Pittsburgh coaching staff is more concerned about the 26-year-old's defensive responsibilities, they are unlikely to be overly worried about his lack of scoring.