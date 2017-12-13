Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Struggling to produce
Dumoulin has been limited to just three points in 32 outings this season.
While Dumoulin has never been considered an offensive blueliner -- he tallied 16 points two year ago and 15 last season -- his current pace would see him fail to reach the 10-point mark. Considering the Pittsburgh coaching staff is more concerned about the 26-year-old's defensive responsibilities, they are unlikely to be overly worried about his lack of scoring.
