Dumoulin (knee) will play in Sunday's preseason game versus the Red Wings.

Dumoulin was hampered by a knee injury during last postseason, but he's ready to rock going forward. The 28-year-old blueliner is poised to man a top-four role again this season, as he posted 23 points, 141 hits and 129 blocked shots in that position last year.

