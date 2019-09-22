Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Suiting up Sunday
Dumoulin (knee) will play in Sunday's preseason game versus the Red Wings.
Dumoulin was hampered by a knee injury during last postseason, but he's ready to rock going forward. The 28-year-old blueliner is poised to man a top-four role again this season, as he posted 23 points, 141 hits and 129 blocked shots in that position last year.
